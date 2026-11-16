CHUM 104.5 is ready to celebrate over 50 years of creativity and crafts at the One Of A Kind Christmas Show.

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets, plus $500 to spend at the show!

This holiday season, shop like never before at the One Of A Kind Christmas Show, November 27 to December 6 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition place. You’ll find:

800+ Canadian artisans offering handmade gifts, festive décor, art, fashion, and gourmet treats you won’t find anywhere else, and where you can find something for everyone on your list

Fun and festive programming including DIY craft sessions in the Creative Lounge; Fashion Shows; Main Stage Presentations from artisans, experts, and special guests; Flavours section and demo area with incredible foods, treats, and how-tos; Vintage and Original Art sections; free photo booth and beautifully-designed photo op areas

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 am ET on November 16, 2026 and closes at 11:59 pm ET on November 22, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one (1) prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $600.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.