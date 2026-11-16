CHUM 104.5 is ready to celebrate over 50 years of creativity and crafts at the One Of A Kind Christmas Show.
Enter below for your chance to win four tickets, plus $500 to spend at the show!
This holiday season, shop like never before at the One Of A Kind Christmas Show, November 27 to December 6 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition place. You’ll find:
- 800+ Canadian artisans offering handmade gifts, festive décor, art, fashion, and gourmet treats you won’t find anywhere else, and where you can find something for everyone on your list
- Fun and festive programming including DIY craft sessions in the Creative Lounge; Fashion Shows; Main Stage Presentations from artisans, experts, and special guests; Flavours section and demo area with incredible foods, treats, and how-tos; Vintage and Original Art sections; free photo booth and beautifully-designed photo op areas