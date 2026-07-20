ENTER TO WIN - JEFF DUNHAM

Enter now for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Jeff Dunham on September 10 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll have a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge.

Get your tickets HERE

Jeffrey Dunham is an American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian, and actor famed for his puppet characters like Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, and Bubba J. Active since 1976, he has headlined record-breaking global tours, produced multiple top-rated Comedy Central and Netflix specials, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and holds the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at July 20, 2026 at 6:00a.m. and closes at July 26, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.