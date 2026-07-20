ENTER TO WIN - JEFF DUNHAM

Enter now for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Jeff Dunham on September 10 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll have a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge.
Get your tickets HERE
Jeffrey Dunham is an American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian, and actor famed for his puppet characters like Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, and Bubba J. Active since 1976, he has headlined record-breaking global tours, produced multiple top-rated Comedy Central and Netflix specials, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and holds the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.