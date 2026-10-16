ENTER TO WIN - AFC TORONTO

What’s better than a soccer match and a great cause? How about combining both into one exciting night!?

The AFC Toronto Fan Appreciation Match (Presented by Desjardins) on October 26 at BMO Field is an opportunity for fans to come together and give back.

Fans are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the match in support of the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish, who have been helping bring joy to children and families in need since 1966.

Enter below and YOU could win two VIP tickets to the October 26 match against the Halifax Tides, PLUS two signed AFC Toronto jerseys!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on October 16, 2026 at 11:00a.m. and closes on October 23, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.